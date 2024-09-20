Pragmatic Play adds ‘High Flyer’ to crash games portfolio

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, announced on Thursday the launch of the “High Flyer” title, the latest addition to the group’s portfolio of crash games.

“High Flyer is set to soar with wins of up to 1-million times the player’s bet,” stated the company in a press release.

In crash games, players are given time to place bets and – after the betting period expires – the odds progressively grow until the growth vector randomly crashes.

According to the announcement, the new title features two bet spots, “each featuring autoplay and auto cashout”.

“Players place their bets before the plane takes off alongside a rapidly increasing multiplier, which can end at any time,” the firm stated.

It added: “Players who cash out before the plane flies off win the value of the bet multiplier shown on the screen in that moment.”

The auto cashout option allows players to cash out automatically at a predetermined multiplier value, noted the company.

The new title offers a “suite of customisation options,” allowing operators the chance to “seamlessly integrate their branding into key aspects of the game, including the airplane, background, and status messages,” said Pragmatic Play.

High Flyer joins “Spaceman” and “Big Bass Crash” in Pragmatic Play’s range of crash titles.

“High Flyer is an action-packed addition to Pragmatic Play’s crash games portfolio,” said Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as cited in the announcement.

She added: “Featuring intuitive gameplay with an engaging theme, multiplayer chat, and only five seconds between flights, opportunities for players to win will come thick and fast.”