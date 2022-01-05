 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Pragmatic Play appoints Irina Cornides as COO

Jan 05, 2022 iGaming, Latest News, Top of the deck  

Pragmatic Play appoints Irina Cornides as COO

Pragmatic Play Ltd, an online gaming content provider, says it has appointed Irina Cornides (pictured) as its chief operations officer (COO). The appointment aims to help the expansion of the company in 2022, according to a Wednesday press release.

The document stated that Ms Cornides has over a decade of experience in the iGaming industry, most of  it involving senior leadership roles. She was most recently chief commercial officer for Asia, at gaming software developer Gamesys Group, part of gaming group Bally’s Corp.

The release quoted Julian Jarvis, Pragmatic’s chief executive, as saying: “We created this role as part of the next phase in our expansion journey and sought out Irina for her impressive growth track record. We are confident Irina’s accomplished experience will help successfully guide the company to new heights.”

Pragmatic Play stated it currently produces up to five new slot titles a month, while also delivering its live casino and bingo games via a single application programming interface.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Singapore type player agents possible for Macau: Daiwa

Singapore type player agents possible for Macau: Daiwa

Jan 05, 2022  

The mainland China authorities might have no problems with seeing Macau junkets continue their work as recruiters of casino players from outside China, as and when Macau is able to open its borders...
Read More
Pragmatic Play appoints Irina Cornides as COO

Pragmatic Play appoints Irina Cornides as COO

Jan 05, 2022  

Paradise Co 2021 casino revenue falls 26pct y-o-y

Paradise Co 2021 casino revenue falls 26pct y-o-y

Jan 05, 2022  

Pick of the Day

”We will have to wait for a while before we could put in place this… resumption of normal travel between Hong Kong and the mainland”

Carrie Lam
Hong Kong Chief Executive