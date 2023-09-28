Pragmatic Play casts the line with Big Bass Crash title

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, announced on Wednesday the latest development in its iconic “Big Bass” series, with the launch of the “Big Bass Crash” title.

The company said it transformed its “already popular Big Bass Slot” into a crash game, in which players are given time to place bets and – after the betting period expires – the odds progressively grow until the growth vector randomly crashes.

“Big Bass Crash provides a familiar and popular theme whilst offering the new twist of making real-time decisions as players cast their line on the hunt for big fish,” said Pragmatic Play in Wednesday’s press release.

In the new title, players can place bets before each round begins, hoping to cash out before the fishing line breaks, ending the round.

The title boasts a 50-percent cashout feature, “which allows players to secure half of their winnings and keep the other half in play for a chance at higher rewards,” said the online gaming service provider.

The release cited Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as saying that the new title “takes Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass franchise to a whole new level – this time with added excitement brought by Crash mechanics”.

“The returning 50-percent cashout feature in tandem with social elements encourage interactivity and enable players to personalise their experience in a way that suits their betting style,” said Mr Cornides.

Pragmatic Play released last year a crash game called “Spaceman”.