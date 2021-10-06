Pragmatic Play debuts 2 Indian-focused casino games

Pragmatic Play Ltd, an online gaming content provider, said in a Wednesday press release it had launched two “Indian-focused” table-game based products: Andar Bahar (pictured), and Roulette India.

Andar Bahar is a card game said to be popular among Indian consumers. Pragmatic Play’s version offers poker-style side bets, such as a straight flush.

It is configured for multiple device formats, and is said to have “low… latency” in terms of the quality of the player experience when streamed online, and makes use of “expert hosts” for the games.

Pragmatic Play’s roulette product “combines a land-based feel with the unique interaction and accessibility of online play, broadcast from a state-of-the-art studio,” in Bucharest, Romania, said the release.

The statement added that the Roulette India product was available to players 24-hours-per-day via multiple 4K-quality cameras, and offered “numerous special and custom bet types, alongside classic gameplay”.

The company described it as the “latest localised roulette product” in Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino product portfolio.

Yossi Barzely, chief business development officer at Pragmatic Play, was quoted in the release saying the launch of Andhar Bahar and Roulette India were part of the group’s effort to “add more niche game content” to its Live Casino offering.