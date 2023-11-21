Pragmatic Play debuts sportsbook product

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, has announced the launch of its sportsbook product via DAZN Bet, in Spain.

“The launch of Pragmatic Play’s sportsbook follows a landmark deal with DAZN Bet to deliver a full-service iGaming solution,” stated the supplier in a Monday press release. The deal covers Pragmatic Play’s sports betting offering, but also slots, its Live Casino product and virtual sports.

Pragmatic Play’s sportsbook has been integrated to DAZN Bet via the Player Account Management platform technology provided by Pragmatic Solutions, according to the announcement. The integration with Pragmatic Solutions makes the Pragmatic Play sportsbook product available to all licensees of the firm’s Player Account Management, it added.

The company said the deal marked a “new chapter” in its product development strategy.

The release quoted Gareth Crook, Pragmatic Play’s vice president of sports, as saying: “Pragmatic Play’s collaboration with DAZN Bet is something we’ve been incredibly excited about since we announced our intention to power its disruptive sports betting market entry. We’re now seeing the fruits of our labour come to life for the first time.”

Pragmatic Play’s sportsbook launch means the supplier now offers five gambling verticals, including slots, its Live Casino product, bingo and virtual sports.