Pragmatic Play expands Malta office citing fast biz growth

Online gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd says it has “significantly expanded” its office premises in Malta, so that they can accommodate 75 people.

A Tuesday release said the “new 950 square metre [10,226 sq. feet] space” in Sliema, on the northeast coast of the island, had “state-of-the-art conferencing systems and meeting booths”.

In keeping with a trend seen among other information technology employers, the company said the office would make possible “personal trainer sessions and yoga classes” as well as “networking and casual areas”.

Julian Jarvis, chief executive of Pragmatic Play, was cited as saying: “We want our employees to thrive in an environment purpose-built to suit their needs, from comfort to well-being, and most importantly, to have a great place to work.” He added that the business had been growing at a “fantastic rate”.

Mr Jarvis further noted that the company was “proud to play a role” in Maltese society via corporate social responsibility initiatives. The release mentioned contributions to a number of community-related projects.