Pragmatic Play expands market for Live Casino product

Pragmatic Play Ltd, an online gaming content provider, said it has expanded market coverage for its Live Casino product range, including live-dealer online games.

The territories where the brand is widening its reach are Eastern European nations Romania and Georgia.

In Romania, local operator Maxbet.ro, part of Maxbet Entertainment Group Plc, will now offer Pragmatic Play’s live-dealer “Blackjack”, “Baccarat”, and “Mega Wheel”, the latter firm said in a press release issued on Monday. Maxbet.ro already features Pragmatic Play slot-game titles.

Yossi Barzely, Pragmatic Play’s chief business development officer, was cited as saying: “Our award-winning Live Casino portfolio represents an exceptionally strong position and we are excited to see how Maxbet.ro’s players, that currently enjoy our slots, engage with our live solution.”

Victor Rusinov, chief executive at Maxbet.ro, was quoted as saying: “Developing our already strong ties with Pragmatic Play,” the ability to offer that firm’s “exciting Live Casino products will allow us to give our users a world-class selection to choose from”.

In Georgia, Entain Plc brand Crystalbet, will offer Pragmatic Play’s live game products, including “Sweet Bonanza CandyLand”, as well as its “Blackjack”, “Roulette” and “Mega Wheel”. Pragmatic Play gave the news in a Tuesday press release.

Jaba Peitrishvili, CEO at Crystalbet, was cited as saying in the Tuesday update: “Pragmatic Play is well known for being one of the best multidiscipline suppliers within the industry, and its slot portfolio has strongly performed with our customers.”

He added: “Bringing its hit Live Casino games to our audience seemed like a natural progression of our cooperation and we are excited to see how this enhanced offering will be received by players.”

Pragmatic Play now produces “up to five new slot titles” a month, as well as offering its Live Casino and Bingo games portfolio. They are all available through a single application programming interface (API), the firm mentioned in its release.