Pragmatic Play explores the Wild West with new game title

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, has launched its latest game title, called “The Wild Gang”.

Set in a town in the American Wild West, the game features symbols including bottles and sheriff badges appearing on the game grid. “Players must make winning combinations of at least three symbols from left to right to land a win,” according to a Thursday press release.

Four different ‘wild’ symbols featuring each character from the gang can appear on the second, third and fourth reels.

“These wilds all behave in the same way when landing during the base game, but landing them on the second and third reels sees them substitute for all pay symbols and gain a random multiplier of up to 4 times,” said Pragmatic Play.

If three or more wilds land during the base game, they function as ‘scatters’, triggering a free spins bonus round. Four wilds will expand the game grid to 6×4, providing players with up to 4,096 ways to win, alongside a 4-times multiplier on any wilds that land. These multipliers are collected by a meter that persists until the round ends, applying to any win during the bonus.

Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, said in prepared remarks that the new title features a “unique reel formation and multi-functioning wilds”.

“The wilds are the name of the game, with chances to unlock two thrilling bonus rounds alongside multipliers, an expanded game grid and more,” she added. “The Wild Gang is a perfect showcase of Pragmatic Play’s continued aim to release dynamic, feature-rich slots that are a thrill to play every time.”