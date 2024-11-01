Pragmatic Play eyes slots sweet spot via ‘Candy Corner’

“Candy Corner”, a cluster-pays slot set in a candy-themed world, and said to offer wins of up to 10,000x, is the latest title from online gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd.

Matching six or more adjacent symbols on the 7×7 grid triggers wins, according to a Thursday press release.

On every spin, empty spots in each corner of the grid have a chance to land one of four modifiers. These are: direct money awards with values up to 50x; win multipliers ranging from 2x to 100x; two to eight ‘wilds’ added to random positions on screen; and a big wild which adds a 2×2, 3×3, 4×4, or 5×5 expanded wild on the grid.

In the bonus game, free spin modifiers are added for a chance to retrigger the feature with up to five extra free spins.

The maker says that players in select markets can also skip straight to the feature with two bonus buy options, one of which sees a third random modifier awarded with every spin.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was quoted as saying in Thursday’s announcement about the game: “Candy Corner is a sweet addition to Pragmatic Play’s popular sugar-themed slots, delivering random modifiers on any spin and wins of up to 10,000x.”

Candy Corner joins a stable of sweet-themed slots from the company, including “Sugar Rush 1000”, “Sweet Bonanza 1000”, and “Candy Blitz Bombs”.