Pragmatic Play hammers out ‘Viking Forge’ title

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, has launched its latest game title, called “Viking Forge”.

The Valhalla-focused game includes weaponry, mead and horns that appear on a 6×5 reel game grid, according to a Monday press release.

“Eight or more matching symbols are required to award a win, which also triggers the popular cascading wins feature, seeing further icons tumble to the reels,” stated Pragmatic Play.

The online gaming provider said that a “coin collection feature” is present at both the base game and the bonus round. “Randomly attached to icons, it can award a multiplier value or a cash prize,” it added.

A free spins round is launched if four or more scatters appear, giving players at least 10 free games. During the free round, all coin values are accumulated, “which can lead to massive wins of up to 10,000 times”.

“Our mythological games have proven time and again to be fan-favourites, and we’re combining that with the ever-popular cascading wins mechanic in … Viking Forge,” said Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, in prepared remarks.

She added: “Adding in a coin collection feature that can either award cash prizes or multipliers ensures fans of numerous game styles can embrace the Norse genre and enjoy a thrilling gaming experience.”