Pragmatic Play in deal with 888 for dedicated live studio

Pragmatic Play Ltd, an online gaming content provider, says it has signed a “statement deal” with 888casino to create a dedicated blackjack studio for the gaming operator. 888casino is an online gambling site operated by British gambling group 888 Holdings Plc.

The studio will include “purpose-built tables and branding, exclusively designed for 888casino, to deliver an unforgettable experience for players,” said Pragmatic Play in a Tuesday press release.

The brand said the new deal “marks further expansion” in the segment for Pragmatic Play, which has “recently launched its Ruby Studio, designed exclusively for blackjack.”

Yossi Barzely, Pragmatic Play’s chief business development officer, was cited as saying: “As one of the world’s leading online casino brands, 888casino will be a key strategic partner to Pragmatic Play. We are delighted to create a dedicated live casino environment tailored to its players.”

The release also quoted Talya Benyamini, vice president for business-to-consumer casino at 888, as saying: “Pragmatic Play’s flexible live casino offering will enhance 888casino’s diverse range of existing products to the benefit of our customers.”

Pragmatic Play now produces “up to six new slot titles” a month, as well as offering its Live Casino and Bingo games portfolio. They are all available through a single application programming interface, the firm mentioned in its release.