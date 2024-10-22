Pragmatic Play launches ‘Big Bass Halloween 2′ slot game

Oct 22, 2024 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, has released a Halloween-themed slot game “Big Bass Halloween 2”, the latest in its fishing-themed “Big Bass” slot series.
The new game uses a 5×3 grid, with free-spins modifiers said to increase a player’s chance to win in a bonus game. That is according to a Pragmatic Play press release on Monday.
Players that land three to five ‘scatter’ symbols in the base game will see the triggering of a bonus game with an initial 10 to 20 free spins. If two scatters land on the reels, a third can be hit, through one of two random features.
In addition, a selection of free spins modifiers can be awarded randomly before the bonus game begins.
Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, was cited as saying in the update: “Big Bass Halloween 2 brings free spins modifiers to one of Pragmatic Play’s most successful slots series, helping players to reel in wins of up to 5,000x.”
Other recent games in the series are “Big Bass Mission Fishin’” and “Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe”.
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 18, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024Macau and Cambodia – two Asia-Pacific casino markets among most reliant on Chinese visitors – are both feeling the absence of mainland VIP players, says an S&P Global Inc macro-view report on...
Oct 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
(Click here for more)
”We target to have more gaming venues [in the Philippines] interested to host our slot games, plus some other electronic table games”
Eddie Au
Chief operating officer of LT Game