Pragmatic Play launches ‘Big Bass Halloween 2′ slot game

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, has released a Halloween-themed slot game “Big Bass Halloween 2”, the latest in its fishing-themed “Big Bass” slot series.

The new game uses a 5×3 grid, with free-spins modifiers said to increase a player’s chance to win in a bonus game. That is according to a Pragmatic Play press release on Monday.

Players that land three to five ‘scatter’ symbols in the base game will see the triggering of a bonus game with an initial 10 to 20 free spins. If two scatters land on the reels, a third can be hit, through one of two random features.

In addition, a selection of free spins modifiers can be awarded randomly before the bonus game begins.

Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, was cited as saying in the update: “Big Bass Halloween 2 brings free spins modifiers to one of Pragmatic Play’s most successful slots series, helping players to reel in wins of up to 5,000x.”

Other recent games in the series are “Big Bass Mission Fishin’” and “Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe”.