Pragmatic Play launches ‘Big Bass Xmas Xtreme’ slot game

Nov 19, 2024 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, has released a Christmas-themed slot game “Big Bass Xmas Xtreme”, offering up to 10,000x win and is the latest in its fishing-themed “Big Bass” slot series.
The new game uses a 5×3 grid. Players can trigger a bonus game by landing three or more ‘scatters’, according to Pragmatic Play’s Monday release.
Before a bonus feature begins, players can also “unwrap Christmas gifts” to win bonus modifiers, such as extra free spins and guaranteed money symbols.
Each “fisherman” that lands to collect all money symbols on the reels can get an award of cash values of up to 1,000x. Every fourth fisherman symbol that lands can yield an award of 10 additional free spins and a win multiplier that goes up to 50x.
Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, was cited as saying in the update: “Big Bass Xmas Xtreme gives Pragmatic Play’s popular game series a seasonal twist with up to eight bonus game levels and a 10,000x max win.”
Nov 01, 2024
Oct 22, 2024
Nov 19, 2024
Nov 19, 2024
Nov 19, 2024The Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino resort (pictured) in Singapore is seeking a circa SGD12-billion (US$8.96-billion) loan amid planned expansion of the property, said business news outlet Bloomberg in...
Nov 19, 2024
(Click here for more)
US$714.3 million
Combined gross gaming revenue generated by the integrated resorts in Entertainment City, in Metro Manila, in the third quarter of 2024