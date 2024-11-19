Pragmatic Play launches ‘Big Bass Xmas Xtreme’ slot game

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, has released a Christmas-themed slot game “Big Bass Xmas Xtreme”, offering up to 10,000x win and is the latest in its fishing-themed “Big Bass” slot series.

The new game uses a 5×3 grid. Players can trigger a bonus game by landing three or more ‘scatters’, according to Pragmatic Play’s Monday release.

Before a bonus feature begins, players can also “unwrap Christmas gifts” to win bonus modifiers, such as extra free spins and guaranteed money symbols.

Each “fisherman” that lands to collect all money symbols on the reels can get an award of cash values of up to 1,000x. Every fourth fisherman symbol that lands can yield an award of 10 additional free spins and a win multiplier that goes up to 50x.

Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, was cited as saying in the update: “Big Bass Xmas Xtreme gives Pragmatic Play’s popular game series a seasonal twist with up to eight bonus game levels and a 10,000x max win.”