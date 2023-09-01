Pragmatic Play launches ‘Candy Blitz’ slot game

“Candy Blitz” is the latest online game release by Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider for the iGaming sector.

“Filling the 6×5 reel with an array of vibrant treats, at least eight matching candy symbols are needed to form a win,” the firm said in a press relase issued on Thursday.

An additional reel runs alongside the gameboard, with lollipop multipliers to boost wins from one time up to 500 times, it added.

Candy Blitz includes a tumbling feature, where winning combinations are removed from play as a cascade of new symbols appear, with new multipliers falling into place after each win.

At least four chocolate scatter symbols trigger the free spins game where the minimum multiplier begins at two times.

Four additional scatters hold the key to awarding a free spins retrigger, aiding players in reaching the maximum win of 10,000 times their base bet.

Thursday’s press release quoted Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, as saying that, “with cascading reels, multipliers and a lucrative free spins round, Candy Blitz is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth”.

Pragmatic Play stated in its latest update it “currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month”.