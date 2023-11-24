Pragmatic Play launches Christmas-themed Big Bass title

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, announced on Thursday the latest development in its iconic “Big Bass” series, with the launch of the “Big Bass Christmas Bash” title.

The newcomer, which has a snow-capped lake as its background, features a 5×3 grid, “with symbols including snow ploughs, tinsel-lined tackle boxes and candy cane fishing rods,” according to the release. Wins are awarded when a winning combination lands on one of 10 paylines, it added.

Landing three or more ‘scatters’ during any spin will trigger a free spins bonus round, awarding at least 10 free games. Before the free spins begin, players are presented with chances to alter the bonus round with five different modifiers, said the firm.

Big Bass Christmas Bash marks the 12th game in Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass series, “further extending the supplier’s longest-running franchise,” stated the release.

The announcement quoted Irina Cornides, the firm’s chief operating officer, as saying: “Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass series continues to garner impressive player engagement and we’re delighted to give it a festive spin with the release of Big Bass Christmas Bash.”