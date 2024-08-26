Pragmatic Play launches ‘Forging Wilds’ slot product

Aug 26, 2024 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Pragmatic Play Ltd has introduced its latest online slot, “Forging Wilds”, a 5×3 product with a blacksmith’s workshop as its theme, according to its Monday release.
The slot game has free respins and ‘wilds’ with incremental multipliers that pay the way for wins of up to 10,000x, the iGaming content provider said.
The graphics of the slot game include blacksmith, bellow, hammer, and anvil symbols. Whenever a wild symbol hits, it can randomly become “forged”.
A “forged wild” combination triggers a random number of respins, remaining in place and receiving a +1x multiplier after each respin until randomly becoming “unforged”.
From three to five hammer ‘scatters’ trigger a bonus game with a starting pool of five to 15 wilds. When this feature is activated, the game keeps respinning.
A random number of wilds can be taken from the pool and added to the grid on every spin, potentially resulting in the combination becoming “forged” and leading to more respins and multipliers. The round ends when there are no more wilds in the pool and no more forged wilds on the screen; but the action continues when three or more scatters hit and award up to 15 extra wilds.
“Forging Wilds adds a new dimension to Pragmatic Play’s extensive and diverse range of slots, firing up sticky wilds with incrementing multipliers, free respins and wins of up to 10,000x the bet,” said Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, in cited remarks included in the Monday release.
Aug 21, 2024
Aug 20, 2024
Aug 26, 2024
Aug 26, 2024
Aug 26, 2024National casino regulator the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) has been ordered by the country’s Supreme Court to make 30 years’ worth of payments to the Philippine Sports...
Aug 26, 2024
Aug 26, 2024
Aug 26, 2024
(Click here for more)
"I am very pleased to hand over a stronger, compliant and transformed business to its next leader. There is more work to do, but I am very proud of what we have achieved as a team”
Ciarán Carruthers
Departing chief executive of Australian casino operator Crown Resorts