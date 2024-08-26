Pragmatic Play launches ‘Forging Wilds’ slot product

Pragmatic Play Ltd has introduced its latest online slot, “Forging Wilds”, a 5×3 product with a blacksmith’s workshop as its theme, according to its Monday release.

The slot game has free respins and ‘wilds’ with incremental multipliers that pay the way for wins of up to 10,000x, the iGaming content provider said.

The graphics of the slot game include blacksmith, bellow, hammer, and anvil symbols. Whenever a wild symbol hits, it can randomly become “forged”.

A “forged wild” combination triggers a random number of respins, remaining in place and receiving a +1x multiplier after each respin until randomly becoming “unforged”.

From three to five hammer ‘scatters’ trigger a bonus game with a starting pool of five to 15 wilds. When this feature is activated, the game keeps respinning.

A random number of wilds can be taken from the pool and added to the grid on every spin, potentially resulting in the combination becoming “forged” and leading to more respins and multipliers. The round ends when there are no more wilds in the pool and no more forged wilds on the screen; but the action continues when three or more scatters hit and award up to 15 extra wilds.

“Forging Wilds adds a new dimension to Pragmatic Play’s extensive and diverse range of slots, firing up sticky wilds with incrementing multipliers, free respins and wins of up to 10,000x the bet,” said Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, in cited remarks included in the Monday release.