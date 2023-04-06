Pragmatic Play launches ‘Gods of Giza’ slot game

Pragmatic Play Ltd has announced the launch of its latest digital slot game, “Gods of Giza”.

The firm, a content provider to the iGaming industry, says the ancient Egypt-inspired game features a five times five grid with 10 pay lines. Wins in the base game are awarded when adjacent clusters of three or more symbols land on the reels.

“Each win activates the popular tumble feature, which removes winning symbols from play and sets off a cascade of new symbols,” said Pragmatic Play in a release on Thursday. “Cascades continue for as long as they produce winning combinations.”

Each win can also create a wild symbol with a countdown of spins. Wilds can carry random multipliers of up to 10 times.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited saying in Thursday’s press release that “cascading wins, wild multiplier countdowns and a bonus with up to 120 free spins combine to give Gods of Giza the kind of exciting gameplay and massive win potential that players have come to expect from Pragmatic Play.”

The firm says it currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.