Pragmatic Play launches Interwetten-branded roulette

Jun 16, 2023 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Online gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd says it has launched a roulette table with Malta-based online gambling operator Interwetten.
The move marked “continued growth for Pragmatic Play’s long-standing partnership with Interwetten”, the announcement stated.
Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited in the release as saying: “Interwetten is a valued partner of Pragmatic Play, and I am delighted to see our relationship grow further with the launch of the new branded roulette table.”
Pragmatic Play also offers a Live Casino product range, including live-dealer online games, to operators in regulated markets worldwide.
“Pragmatic Play delivers a range of customisable solutions that enable our partners to brand their Live Casino environments, almost to any extent,” said Ms Cornides in her prepared remarks.
“This is part of our long-term strategy to provide more connected and immersive experiences for operators and their players,” she added.
Mario Bilic, head of product at Interwetten, said in the announcement that his company was “thrilled” to add its table to Pragmatic Play’s existing portfolio.
“We are proud to now be able to count a unique branded solution to our Live Casino content, which we have no doubt will further boost player engagement,” he added.
