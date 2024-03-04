Pragmatic Play launches Irish-themed slot title

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, says it will be “multiplying pots of gold” in time for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, with its latest game release, the Irish-themed “Wheel O’ Gold” title.

According to a company release, the 6×5 slot title features leprechauns, horseshoes, four-leaf clovers, and other traditional symbols of good luck.

“Wins are awarded when eight or more matching symbols land anywhere on the reels. These are then removed from play and replaced by a cascade of new symbols,” stated the iGaming supplier.

“If five consecutive tumbles occur in a single spin, the leprechaun makes way for a multiplier wheel, which applies a random multiplier of between 2x and 50x to all wins on that spin,” it added.

Hitting four, five or six bonus symbols awards 10, 15 or 20 free spins, respectively, noted the update.

The announcement cited Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as saying: “We’re celebrating St. Paddy’s Day early at Pragmatic Play with the launch of Wheel O’ Gold – a quintessential Irish-themed Slot packed with cascading reels, multipliers, and free spins.”

Pragmatic Play says it currently produces up to eight new digital slot titles a month. The firm also delivers Live Casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single application programming interface (API).