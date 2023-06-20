Pragmatic Play launches Jackpot Play across slot titles

Online gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd says it has added a new product to its jackpot portfolio with the launch of “Jackpot Play”.

Designed to “boost player acquisition and engagement with substantial cash prizes,” the new product is available across a “growing range” of Pragmatic Play’s slot titles, the firm said in a Tuesday press release.

“Operators can configure Jackpot Play across their own casino brands to create a local progressive jackpot network that connects to some of the most popular and successful titles in the industry,” stated the iGaming provider.

Jackpot Play includes four tiers – ‘Minor’, ‘Major’, ‘Mega’, and ‘Grand’ – each with its own win probability and jackpot seeding.

According to the release, the jackpot – dropping randomly at any time during gameplay – is “packaged within a mini game that plays out on a 4×3 grid,” and allows players to “choose from an assortment of gems to reveal their win”.

The release quoted Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, saying that the new jackpot feature followed the launch last year of the firm’s “community Power Jackpot”.

She added: “Available across an ever-expanding selection of premium Pragmatic Play slots, Jackpot Play lets operators create attractive progressive jackpot experiences for players across their own casino brands.”