Pragmatic Play launches Live Casino content with William Hill

Pragmatic Play Ltd, an online gaming content provider, says it has launched its Live Casino product range, including live-dealer online games, in the United Kingdom market. The move was done in partnership with British betting brand William Hill, part of online betting group 888 Holdings Plc, said Pragmatic Play in a recent press release.

“The partnership will significantly grow Pragmatic Play’s live gaming audience with William Hill, which has been hosting the supplier’s slot content since 2017,” stated the announcement.

Pragmatic Play said it has been expanding in recent months the reach of its Live Casino product range throughout regulated European markets, “with deals signed in Switzerland, Sweden and the Netherlands, among others”.

“William Hill is a huge global brand … and we’re delighted to further expand our existing partnership to launch our complete Live Casino portfolio across the U.K.,” said Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, in prepared remarks.

She added: “From traditional titles to vertical-spanning hybrid products, we’re immensely proud to create exceptional experiences, and can’t wait to deliver these to William Hill customers.”

The announcement also quoted Richard Atkinson, global head of Live Casino at 888 Holdings, as saying: “Pragmatic Play’s live dealer offering is well known throughout the industry for being forward-thinking and of the highest quality.”

He added: “We’ve worked closely together for six years and look forward to elevating our partnership further with the addition of Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino products as we both continue to grow.”