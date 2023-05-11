Pragmatic Play launches ‘Mega Baccarat’ title

Online gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd has launched “Mega Baccarat”, a new title as part of its Live Casino offer.

The gaming supplier said in a Wednesday press release that Mega Baccarat – hosted in a purpose-built studio – is a “fast-paced” title, offering a twist on the classic baccarat game.

The new title gives players the chance to “boost their winnings in the Mega Round,” which initiates whenever the outcome of rolled dice is eight or nine. Any other dice result triggers the classic baccarat game round.

According to the release, once all bets have been placed, “Mega Multipliers are displayed alongside the betting board payouts”.

“If the Mega Round is triggered, all Mega Multipliers are activated and the total payout is updated, with a winning bet returning up to 1,000 times the total payout,” it added.

The announcement quoted Irina Cornides, Pragmatic’s chief operating officer, as saying: “Mega Baccarat is an exciting addition to our Live Casino portfolio, bringing a new dimension to our original baccarat game, which remains a player favourite.”

She added: “At Pragmatic Play, we’re constantly expanding our Live Casino range with new premium tables, immersive gameshows, and classic titles with a twist.”