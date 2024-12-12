Pragmatic Play launches ‘Mining Rush’ title

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, has released “Mining Rush”, its latest tumbling wins slot.

The new game uses a 7×7 grid. The title “features dynamite scatters which transform into bronze, silver, gold, or diamond nuggets, randomly awarding up to 1,000x,” according to Pragmatic Play’s Thursday press release.

“When a nugget is hit three times during tumbles, it upgrades to a higher-paying level until it reaches diamond,” it added.

Mining Rush is the latest cluster-pays slot from Pragmatic Play, following recent titles “Santa’s Xmas Rush”, “Moleionaire”, and “Candy Corner”.

The announcement cited Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, as saying: “Mining Rush expands Pragmatic Play’s popular range of cluster-pays and mining-themed slots, offering an exciting nugget upgrade feature and a 10,000x max win.”