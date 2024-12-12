 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Pragmatic Play launches ‘Mining Rush’ title

Dec 12, 2024 iGaming, Latest News  

Pragmatic Play launches ‘Mining Rush’ title

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, has released “Mining Rush”, its latest tumbling wins slot.

The new game uses a 7×7 grid. The title “features dynamite scatters which transform into bronze, silver, gold, or diamond nuggets, randomly awarding up to 1,000x,” according to Pragmatic Play’s Thursday press release.

“When a nugget is hit three times during tumbles, it upgrades to a higher-paying level until it reaches diamond,” it added.

Mining Rush is the latest cluster-pays slot from Pragmatic Play, following recent titles “Santa’s Xmas Rush”, “Moleionaire”, and “Candy Corner”.

The announcement cited Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, as saying: “Mining Rush expands Pragmatic Play’s popular range of cluster-pays and mining-themed slots, offering an exciting nugget upgrade feature and a 10,000x max win.”

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Pragmatic Play launches ‘Mining Rush’ title

Pragmatic Play launches ‘Mining Rush’ title

Dec 12, 2024  

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, has released “Mining Rush”, its latest tumbling wins slot. The new game uses a 7×7 grid. The title “features dynamite...
Read More
More ex-POGO staff sent to China amid Philippine clear out

More ex-POGO staff sent to China amid Philippine clear out

Dec 12, 2024  

IGSA cuts member fees to signal industry change, inclusivity

IGSA cuts member fees to signal industry change,

Dec 12, 2024  

SJM ‘leveraging’ Lisboa brand for new Hengqin hotel

SJM ‘leveraging’ Lisboa brand for new Hengqin hotel

Dec 12, 2024  

Wynn Resorts adds executives to investor relations team

Wynn Resorts adds executives to investor relations team

Dec 12, 2024  

Philippine tourism eyes full recovery in 2025: Maybank

Philippine tourism eyes full recovery in 2025: Maybank

Dec 11, 2024  

No date for a new Japan IR application round: Nagasaki

No date for a new Japan IR application round: Nagasaki

Dec 11, 2024  

Pick of the Day

"It [the acquisition in Hengqin] will help broaden the group’s customer base and play a key role in advancing the development of the Macau-Hengqin tourism sector”

Daisy Ho
Chairman of SJM Holdings