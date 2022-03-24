Pragmatic Play launches multiplayer Spaceman title

Mar 24, 2022 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Pragmatic Play Ltd, an online gaming content provider, said in a Thursday press release it had launched a new social and multiplayer game, called “Spaceman”.
The new random number generator (RNG) title, described as a game with “real-time decision making and highly interactive features”, is available in a number of markets and languages, according to the release.
The game sees the main character take flight on a curved trajectory increasing in steepness over time, meaning a crash is possible from one moment to the next. Players place bets before each round starts; the aim being to cash out before the game character’s flight comes to a halt. The game offers a 50-percent cash-out feature that gives users the option to secure winnings for half their stake.
Spaceman also allows users “to enjoy a highly social atmosphere” by accessing leader boards, live chats and detailed bet histories.
“We are excited to release this intergalactic crash game with such a social atmosphere as per our current live casino” segment, said Yossi Barzely, Pragmatic Play’s chief business development officer, in prepared remarks.
Mr Barzely added regarding the Spaceman game: “The unique 50-percent cash-out feature shows our commitment to the industry to deliver on player-centric experiences.”
Pragmatic Play now produces “up to five new slot titles” a month, as well as offering its Live Casino and Bingo games portfolio. They are all available through a single application programming interface, the firm mentioned in its release.
