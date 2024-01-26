 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Pragmatic Play launches Norse mythology themed title

Jan 26, 2024 iGaming, Latest News  

Pragmatic Play launches Norse mythology themed title

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, announced on Thursday its latest slot game, “Loki’s Riches”, themed around the Norse god.

According to a company release, Loki’s horned helmet “is the highest paying symbol in the 7×7 slot title, followed by the ring, hammer, and shield”.

“At least five adjacent symbols must connect horizontally or vertically to form a winning cluster. These symbols are then removed from play, allowing new symbols to drop in their place for a chance to land consecutive prizes,” stated the company.

During the base game, a paying symbol can be randomly selected as a special expanding symbol. The selected symbol is available “until all tumbles on that spin have completed, at which point it expands into a 2×2 cluster of matched symbols to boost win potential,” said the iGaming supplier.

The announcement cited Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as saying: “Tumbling wins, free spins, and special expanding symbols make Loki’s Riches with its 10,000x max win a worthy addition to Pragmatic Play’s pantheon of mythology-themed slots.”

Pragmatic Play says it currently produces up to eight new digital slot titles a month. The firm also delivers Live Casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single application programming interface (API).

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Shanghai 2nd for Macau’s China visitors, from 8th in 2019

Shanghai 2nd for Macau’s China visitors, from 8th in 2019

Jan 26, 2024  

Shanghai rose in 2023 to second spot behind Guangdong province, in the top-10 list of Macau’s source markets for mainland China tourists, according to GGRAsia’s review of data from Macau’s...
Read More
SJM announces salary increase, to cover 99.5pct of staff

SJM announces salary increase, to cover 99.5pct of staff

Jan 26, 2024  

Pragmatic Play launches Norse mythology themed title

Pragmatic Play launches Norse mythology themed title

Jan 26, 2024  

Pick of the Day


US$1.2 billion

Planned investment for Phase 2 of the renovation of the Londoner Macao casino resort