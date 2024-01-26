Pragmatic Play launches Norse mythology themed title

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, announced on Thursday its latest slot game, “Loki’s Riches”, themed around the Norse god.

According to a company release, Loki’s horned helmet “is the highest paying symbol in the 7×7 slot title, followed by the ring, hammer, and shield”.

“At least five adjacent symbols must connect horizontally or vertically to form a winning cluster. These symbols are then removed from play, allowing new symbols to drop in their place for a chance to land consecutive prizes,” stated the company.

During the base game, a paying symbol can be randomly selected as a special expanding symbol. The selected symbol is available “until all tumbles on that spin have completed, at which point it expands into a 2×2 cluster of matched symbols to boost win potential,” said the iGaming supplier.

The announcement cited Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as saying: “Tumbling wins, free spins, and special expanding symbols make Loki’s Riches with its 10,000x max win a worthy addition to Pragmatic Play’s pantheon of mythology-themed slots.”

Pragmatic Play says it currently produces up to eight new digital slot titles a month.