Pragmatic Play launches Norse mythology themed title

Jan 26, 2024 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, announced on Thursday its latest slot game, “Loki’s Riches”, themed around the Norse god.
According to a company release, Loki’s horned helmet “is the highest paying symbol in the 7×7 slot title, followed by the ring, hammer, and shield”.
“At least five adjacent symbols must connect horizontally or vertically to form a winning cluster. These symbols are then removed from play, allowing new symbols to drop in their place for a chance to land consecutive prizes,” stated the company.
During the base game, a paying symbol can be randomly selected as a special expanding symbol. The selected symbol is available “until all tumbles on that spin have completed, at which point it expands into a 2×2 cluster of matched symbols to boost win potential,” said the iGaming supplier.
The announcement cited Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as saying: “Tumbling wins, free spins, and special expanding symbols make Loki’s Riches with its 10,000x max win a worthy addition to Pragmatic Play’s pantheon of mythology-themed slots.”
Pragmatic Play says it currently produces up to eight new digital slot titles a month. The firm also delivers Live Casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single application programming interface (API).
