Pragmatic Play launches nostalgic ‘Fire Hot’ game series

Online gaming content specialist Pragmatic Play Ltd says it has launched a new Las Vegas-style game series, titled “Fire Hot”. The collection features four titles with varying numbers of paylines, said the firm in a Tuesday press release.

The new game series includes the titles “Fire Hot 5″, “Fire Hot 20″, “Fire Hot 40″, and “Fire Hot 100″, with each number title number corresponding to the number of paylines provided in the respective game.

According to the release, a collection of fruit symbols “help to deliver the classic theme on display, with wins worth up to 2,700 times the bet available across the entire series”.

The titles also feature cover wilds that combined with regular symbols offer “exceptional payouts”, and golden dollar symbols, offering a possible reward worth up to 100 times the stake, said the firm.

The new title is now part of a “collection of over 250 titles” in Pragmatic Play’s game portfolio, stated the company.

The statement quoted Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as saying that the new series “combines innovative technology with a classic aesthetic to engage players from all demographics.”

“By delivering a selection of titles that cater to the preferences of all players, we have developed a range that players can return to time and time again,” she added.