Pragmatic Play launches Pirate Fishing title in Asia

Aug 24, 2021 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News, Trends & Tech
Pragmatic Play Ltd, an online gaming content provider, said in a Monday press release it had launched exclusively in Asia its latest fishing game, ‘Pirate Fishing 3D’. The company said game players could enjoy a user-friendly interface to create teams of up to four players, and have the chance to win several ‘treasure bonuses’.
Pirates Fishing was created with “high-quality 3D visuals,” allowing players to be “instantly immersed” in an ocean-themed environment, stated the firm.
The release quoted Pragmatic Play chief business development officer, Yossi Barzely, as saying: “With our latest fishing game series, Pirate Fishing 3D, players have more alternatives than ever before when it comes to battling the mythical beasts of the sea in pursuit of massive and quick wins.”
Pragmatic Play stated it currently produces up to five new slot titles a month, while also delivering its live casino and bingo games via a single application programming interface.
Aug 06, 2021
Jun 18, 2021
Aug 24, 2021
Aug 24, 2021
Aug 24, 2021Standing bets are again allowed at table games at Singapore’s two casino complexes since August 19, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) confirmed in an emailed reply to GGRAsia. Since that date,...
Aug 24, 2021
Aug 24, 2021
Aug 23, 2021
(Click here for more)
”The past week’s GGR recovered as the travel impediments caused by Macau’s recent local Covid cases … have begun to be gradually relaxed”
Vitaly Umansky, Louis Li, and Kelsey Zhu
Analysts at brokerage Sanford C. Bernstein