Pragmatic Play launches Pirate Fishing title in Asia

Pragmatic Play Ltd, an online gaming content provider, said in a Monday press release it had launched exclusively in Asia its latest fishing game, ‘Pirate Fishing 3D’. The company said game players could enjoy a user-friendly interface to create teams of up to four players, and have the chance to win several ‘treasure bonuses’.

Pirates Fishing was created with “high-quality 3D visuals,” allowing players to be “instantly immersed” in an ocean-themed environment, stated the firm.

The release quoted Pragmatic Play chief business development officer, Yossi Barzely, as saying: “With our latest fishing game series, Pirate Fishing 3D, players have more alternatives than ever before when it comes to battling the mythical beasts of the sea in pursuit of massive and quick wins.”

Pragmatic Play stated it currently produces up to five new slot titles a month, while also delivering its live casino and bingo games via a single application programming interface.