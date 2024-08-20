Pragmatic Play launches Sumo Supreme Megaways slot

Aug 20, 2024 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Pragmatic Play Ltd has unveiled its latest online slot: “Sumo Supreme Megaways” offers “7,776 ways to win up to 12,500 times”, said the iGaming content provider in a Monday update.
‘Rikishi’ – a Japanese word for wrestler – kettlebells, and gold bars are some of the heavyweight graphics used in the game, themed on sumo, a form of wrestling that is one of Japan’s most famous martial arts.
In Sumo Supreme Megaways, a box beneath each reel displays the total weight of the symbols above it. If one of these weights equals or exceeds the random target weight shown next to the grid, the box opens to reveal one of three random prizes. They are either: a money award of up to 500 times the bet; a win multiplier of 2 times to 5 times; or expanding ‘wilds’ that fill the reel.
The target weight drops after every tumble, which the maker says provides more opportunities to win.
Pragmatic Play says that randomly on any spin, the maximum 7,776 ways to win can be applied, increasing players’ chances of making the weight and breaking the boxes.
Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was quoted as saying in Monday’s update: “Offering unique reel modifiers, immersive and original gameplay, and big win potential of up to 12,500 times, Sumo Supreme Megaways joins a list of heavyweight slots from Pragmatic Play.”
