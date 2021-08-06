Pragmatic Play launches US$1mln slot tournament

Aug 06, 2021 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Pragmatic Play Ltd, an online gaming content provider, said in a Thursday press release it was launching a slot contest called “EUR20,000 Reset Madness Tournament”.
The brand stated the contest was to mark the fact its social-gaming tournaments had – over two years – paid in aggregate more than EUR1 million (US$1.2 million), shared among 57,000 players worldwide.
The new tournament will run for 100 hours. It started on August 5, and will run until Sunday (August 8), with “unlimited free entries”, said the brand. The event will feature Pragmatic Play’s newest slot game, “Fruit Party 2”.
The release quoted a Pragmatic Play executive as saying: “We began developing this platform two years ago. Our initiative of creating Social Tournaments allows more players to experience Pragmatic Play’s cutting-edge and innovative slot games for free.”
