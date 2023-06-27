Pragmatic Play launches ‘Wisdom of Athena’ slot game

Pragmatic Play Ltd has announced the launch of a new slot game called “Wisdom of Athena”, part of its “player-favourite” collection of titles with Ancient Greece themes, and which already includes “Gates of Olympus” and “Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War”.

The firm, a content provider to the iGaming industry, says the new title “packed with powerful features,” requires “at least eight matching symbols to be present anywhere across the 5×6 reels to award a win”.

“A tumble feature removes winning combinations from play after each spin, creating more opportunities for wins as new symbols cascade from the top of the reels,” said the company in a Monday press release. “Each tumble also reveals an additional reel for even more chances to win,” it added.

Four or more scatter symbols will trigger the free spins round, beginning with 10 free spins. Special multiplier symbols can land during both the base game and free spins round, taking a random multiplier value between 2x and 500x.

The statement quoted Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as saying: “Players will be enthralled by an array of powerful features in Wisdom of Athena, from tumbles, a free spins bonus round, and big multipliers that provide plenty of opportunities for securing a win, blending action, anticipation and win potential to ensure every spin is as entertaining as the next.”

She added: “We are continuing to immerse players in captivating Greek mythology at Pragmatic Play. Our line-up of titles has proven triumphant … Now, we are introducing a formidable heroine to continue the narrative that players know and love as part of this universe.”