Pragmatic Play Live Casino content for Paddy Power, Betfair

Digital gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd says it has expanded its relationship with Flutter Entertainment Plc, to supply Live Casino content to Flutter brands Paddy Power and Betfair.

Flutter Entertainment is a global sports betting, gaming and entertainment provider.

The deal will see premium Pragmatic Play game show titles including “Sweet Bonanza CandyLand”, “Snakes & Ladders Live”, and “Mega Wheel” go live with the operators. “Treasure Island” is set to follow towards the end of the month, according to a Tuesday press release.

Paddy Power and Betfair players can also enjoy Pragmatic Play casino classics, including Roulette, Mega Roulette, and Blackjack 14.

Pragmatic Play has supplied its slots content to Flutter-owned brands since 2019.

Andrew Kerr, head of gaming at Paddy Power Betfair, was cited as saying in the release: “Pragmatic Play stands out as a provider of incredible game show products, and we’re delighted to add their Live Casino content to our offering.”

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was quoted saying: “Paddy Power and Betfair are iconic gaming brands in the United Kingdom and have a reputation for delivering bold, standout entertainment experiences.

“Pragmatic Play is proud to make its Live Casino content available to their players,” she added.