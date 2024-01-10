Pragmatic Play Live Casino content in Gaming1’s Circus brand

Digital gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd says it has expanded its relationship with land-based and online gaming provider Gaming1, to supply the latter firm’s Circus brand in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The deal will see premium Pragmatic Play game show titles including “Sweet Bonanza CandyLand”, “Snakes & Ladders Live”, and “Treasure Island” go live with the operator.

Circus players can also enjoy blackjack and roulette games, along with twists on these classic titles, such as “Auto Mega Roulette”, which features an advanced automated roulette wheel that delivers fast-paced gameplay, said Pragmatic Play in a Tuesday press release.

“Gaming1 is a major operator in Belgium and the Netherlands, where Pragmatic Play’s outstanding Live Casino content, which includes traditional table games and unique game shows, can be played alongside our award-winning range of slots,” said Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as quoted in the statement.

The release also quoted Katalin Horvarth, casino director at Gaming1, as saying that thediversity of Pragmatic Play’s “quality games” at the group’s disposal was “now massively strengthened”.

Pragmatic Play says it currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering its Live Casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single application programming interface (API).