Pragmatic Play puts new spin into ‘Mega Roulette’ sequel

Pragmatic Play Ltd has announced the launch of “Auto Mega Roulette”, the sequel to what it says is one of its “top performing” game show offerings, “Mega Roulette”.

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, said in a Tuesday press release that by removing the dealer and spinning the wheel automatically, “the latest variant … is a fast-paced game show that randomly selects between one and five Mega Lucky Numbers after all bets have been placed”.

“Once the ball lands, the winning number will be highlighted and offers players a payout as per the roulette table,” it added.

The Auto Mega Roulette also features a “Mega Round”, that if triggered activate multipliers that update the total payout, “with a winning bet returning between 50 times to 500 times the player’s initial bet”.

According to the announcement, the latest product offers “customisable branding for operators” within Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino offering.

Pragmatic Play has been expanding the market coverage and offerings for its Live Casino product range, including live-dealer online games.

Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, said in remarks included in the release that Auto Mega Roulette was “an exciting, fast-paced game show”.

She added: “Adding a new dimension to our offering, the release is true to Pragmatic Play’s vision to twist, transform and elevate Live Casino experiences for our operator partners and bring thrilling new gameplay experiences to their players.”