Pragmatic Play rides the Mustang Trail in new slot title

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, has announced the launch of “Mustang Trail”, a new 5×3-reel slot game inspired by the wildlife of the American Midwest.

The new title “features eagles, bison and horses as its highest-paying symbols,” said the company in a recent press release.

“Players can create wins by forming matching combinations of these symbols across the title’s 10 paylines,” it added.

“Wilds aid in creating these wins by substituting for all base game symbols making it easier to form a winning line,” stated Pragmatic Play. “These are joined by scatters which award entry to the bonus round if players land three or more.”

The online gaming provider said the new slot game is “centred around progressive mechanics”that would help further diversify any supplier’s portfolio.

During free spins, “a progressive meter at the top of the reel will increase for each additional scatter landed,” added the announcement.

“Mustang Trail boasts a popular theme and a buildable bonus round that together provide an exciting gameplay experience for players,” said Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, in prepared remarks.

It added: “With retriggers that award more spins, along with a Sticky Wild, there’s a stampede of win potential on offer to spur some great rewards.”