 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Pragmatic Play rides the Mustang Trail in new slot title

Aug 28, 2023 iGaming, Latest News  

Pragmatic Play rides the Mustang Trail in new slot title

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, has announced the launch of “Mustang Trail”, a new 5×3-reel slot game inspired by the wildlife of the American Midwest.

The new title “features eagles, bison and horses as its highest-paying symbols,” said the company in a recent press release.

“Players can create wins by forming matching combinations of these symbols across the title’s 10 paylines,” it added.

“Wilds aid in creating these wins by substituting for all base game symbols making it easier to form a winning line,” stated Pragmatic Play. “These are joined by scatters which award entry to the bonus round if players land three or more.”

The online gaming provider said the new slot game is “centred around progressive mechanics”that would help further diversify any supplier’s portfolio.

During free spins, “a progressive meter at the top of the reel will increase for each additional scatter landed,” added the announcement.

“Mustang Trail boasts a popular theme and a buildable bonus round that together provide an exciting gameplay experience for players,” said Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, in prepared remarks.

It added: “With retriggers that award more spins, along with a Sticky Wild, there’s a stampede of win potential on offer to spur some great rewards.”

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Osaka IR island working metro link due by fiscal year 2024

Osaka IR island working metro link due by fiscal year 2024

Aug 28, 2023  

Rapid transit operator Osaka Metro Co Ltd has applied to Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to operate by fiscal year 2024, a 3.2-kilometre (2.0-mile) rail link to...
Read More
Ainsworth writes off US$8mln in Argentina, delays 1H results

Ainsworth writes off US$8mln in Argentina, delays 1H

Aug 28, 2023  

SOFTSWISS gets two GLI certifications, eyes new markets

SOFTSWISS gets two GLI certifications, eyes new markets

Aug 28, 2023  

Pick of the Day

"There is no denying Macau sorely needs more non-gaming amenities and events to help attract visitors from different demographic groups beyond the core gaming enthusiast"

Andy Choy
Managing director of Hong Kong-based Choy Consulting Services