Pragmatic Play, Rizk expand partnership via Smart Studio

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, says it has expanded its partnership with online gaming provider Rizk, to deliver “customised Live Casino environments” via Pragmatic’s “Smart Studio” technology.

Rizk is part of the Betsson Group brand, a provider of casino, sportsbook and other games via licences in several countries, including places in Asia.

Live gaming tables utilising Smart Studio’s technology, including “Auto Mega Roulette”, “Speed Auto Roulette” and “Blackjack X”, “are now available to Rizk players across key regulated markets,” stated Pragmatic Play in a Tuesday announcement.

According to the update, Rizk is the “latest operator” to feature Auto Roulette tables on its platform, “with the localised titles designed to uniquely resonate with players across different markets”.

The Smart Studio technology allows operators to customise elements of Live Casino games offered by Pragmatic Play, in order to “produce bespoke environments that showcase their brands”.

“This gives operators more control over the look and feel of popular titles, allowing multiple brands to run on the same table or game at minimal cost and setup time,” said the iGaming services provider.

Smart Studio is available across a number of tables and games in Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino portfolio.

The statement quoted Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as saying: “Customisation in Live Casino is made all the quicker and more cost-effective by Smart Studio, which provides an extensive range of branding options on some of Pragmatic Play’s most popular live tables.”

She added: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Betsson by providing its Rizk brand with customised live environments via Smart Studio.”

Laszlo Hornyak, senior gaming operations manager at Rizk, said in prepared remarks that the collaboration with Pragmatic Play to introduce further customised Live Casino titles had been “excellent”.

“The new Blackjack and Auto Roulette tables not only enhance our gaming offerings but also align with our commitment to providing exceptional and unique experiences for our customers,” he added.