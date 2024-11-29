Pragmatic Play seasonal special via Santa-themed slot

Pragmatic Play Ltd has a new title to catch the seasonal mood. “Santa’s Xmas Rush” is described by the maker as a 6×6 cluster-pays slot.

Snowflake images can randomly mark up to eight symbols on any spin in the base game, said the online gaming content provider in a Thursday press release.

If a Santa symbol lands at the same time, each snowflake-marked position reveals either a respin or a cash prize of up to 2,500 times. Cash prizes are multiplied by the total number of Santa symbols on the screen.

When players land between four and seven ‘scatters’, it triggers a bonus game with 10 to 22 free spins. Pragmatic Play said the game format means that players can achieve wins of up to 10,000 times.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited saying in the announcement: “Delivering a wintry theme and wins of up to 10,000 times, Santa’s Xmas Rush is one of several new festive slots from Pragmatic Play launching this holiday season.”