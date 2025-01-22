Pragmatic Play sponsors Aprilia Racing for MotoGP 2025

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, says it has become the main sponsor of MotoGP team Aprilia Racing for the 2025 season.

The gaming brand said the deal means it will feature on the Aprilia Racing team’s machines, racing gear, and other promotional assets throughout the upcoming MotoGP season. The first race is due on March 2.

A Tuesday release from Pragmatic Play, described Aprilia Racing as the most successful European factory team in the FIM Grand Prix World Championship. Its riders this season are Marco Bezzecchi (pictured, left) and last year’s world champion Jorge Martín (pictured, right).

Pragmatic Play stated that via the sponsorship, it was “not only expanding its reach to new audiences across the globe, but it is also poised to provide fans with unique and immersive experiences both on and off the track”.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited as stating: “With its rich racing pedigree, relentless drive to succeed, and passion for entertainment, Aprilia Racing is the perfect brand partner for Pragmatic Play.

“We are delighted to announce this sponsorship and look forward to elevating the experience for fans worldwide”.

Massimo Rivola, chief executive of Aprilia Racing, said in prepared remarks: “We are particularly pleased to welcome a new partner of the calibre of Pragmatic Play. This partnership represents the union of two companies that share the values of innovation, passion and the pursuit of excellence.”

The gaming brand said it was its second high-profile sponsorship in recent months, following an agreement with music festival Tomorrowland Brasil at the end of 2024. Pragmatic Play described that as “a first of its kind in the iGaming industry”.