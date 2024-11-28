Pragmatic Play sportsbook now offers football player markets

Nov 28, 2024 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, says it has expanded its sportsbook product with the launch of “football player markets”.
The latest update “sees player markets, including shots on goal, shots on target, player fouls, player passes, and many more, become available to operators, ensuring a more definitive sportsbook product for operators and a wider range of betting options for their customers,” according to Pragmatic Play’s Wednesday release.
The announcement cited Gareth Crook, senior vice president of sports at Pragmatic Play, as saying: “Betting on the actions of individual football players is fast becoming a key growth area within any sportsbook.”
He stated: “Users are starting to favour these types of markets when betting on football over the more traditional football markets and it was important for us to add this latest product to our football offering.”
Mr Crook added: “Pragmatic Play sports clients can now enjoy access to a full range of player markets across multiple football competitions globally.”
The company said that given the popularity of football, “millions of bets are placed on domestic and international games,” with “many” of those bets including “specific player markets”.
The brand said the new product features “custom markets, dynamic odds, and risk management across thousands of global sports competitions, underpinned by the latest data from official sources”.
“Operators can also benefit from unparalleled localisation and customisation capabilities, allowing them to tailor the user experience to their brand,” it added.
Nov 27, 2024
Nov 25, 2024
Nov 28, 2024
Nov 28, 2024
Nov 28, 2024A city within Nagasaki prefecture, where the Nagasaki airport is located, has witnessed a meeting in support of another attempt to host locally an integrated resort (IR) with casino. The meeting was...
Nov 28, 2024
Nov 28, 2024
(Click here for more)
”The first batch [of slot machines] has been delivered and … will be going live in the middle of December this year”
Alejandro Tengco
Chairman and chief executive of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp