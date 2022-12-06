Pragmatic Play targets growth sport via its virtual ‘Darts’

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, has added its “Darts” game to a portfolio of virtual sports titles.

Players choose their in-game character from a list of 24 names and are required to play against every other competitor twice, alternating first-throw rights.

The firm says matches are played every two minutes to maximise revenue opportunities, and all bettors view the same match and outcomes simultaneously across scheduled, fixed-odds tournaments, with each outcome decided by a random number generator.

The default version of the game is in English, but the product can be localised in terms of language and currency.

Other possible customisation includes on logos and branding, and unique venue and player names. Bespoke player form and player capability options can be provided on request, and return to player percentages and stake limits can also be adjusted, states the company.

“Darts is enjoying global popularity like never before,” with the World Darts Championship held at the turn of this year in London, “exceeding 1.2 million viewers in the United Kingdom alone,” said Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, as cited in a Monday press release.

“Our new virtual product builds on this success by offering darts betting fans a new way to enjoy their favourite sports,” she added.