Pragmatic Play unveils US$3mln cash prize for online games

Pragmatic Play Ltd, an online gaming content provider, announced on Thursday it was offering a US$3-million cash prize pool under its “Asian-focused” ‘Daily Wins’ promotion series for players.

The US$3-million ‘Daily Wins’ cash prize pool is being offered through Pragmatic Play’s online slot-machine and online live-dealer casino game portfolio. The promotion series started on Thursday and runs until March 23 next year.

“The promotion will be kicked off featuring the all-new ‘Eye of Cleopatra’ slot game, while fans of live casino products can enjoy Asian favourites like Dragon Tiger, Mega Sic Bo, Roulette and Baccarat,” Pragmatic Play stated.

Julian Jarvis, chief executive at Pragmatic Play, said this year’s ‘Daily Wins’ promotion series was engineered to provide a 71-percent increase in the number of weekly winners compared with the 2021 edition.

Pragmatic Play stated it currently produces up to six new slot titles a month, while also delivering its live casino and bingo games via a single application programming interface.