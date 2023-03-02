Pragmatic Play updates ‘Mega Sic Bo’ live game

Pragmatic Play Ltd has launched updates to its “Mega Sic Bo” game, part of its online Live Casino offer.

Changes include a redesign of the user interface, including the panel for making bets, and a new studio to host the game, described as “state-of-the-art”.

Enhanced in-play features include redesigns of the statistic chart, ‘last results’ footer, and a new version of its ‘Mega Combinations’ capability.

“Mega Sic Bo is an integral part of Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino offering and the range of upgrades we’ve made have all been specially designed to optimise and improve the player experience at every touchpoint,” said Irina Cornides, the firm’s chief operating officer, in comments cited in a Wednesday press release.

Pragmatic Play has been expanding its market coverage for its Live Casino product range. The latter features an online live-dealer casino game portfolio.