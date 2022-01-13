Pragmatic Play ups baccarat tables in Live Casino offer

Pragmatic Play Ltd says it has added a total of four baccarat tables to its Live Casino solution, featuring an online live-dealer casino game portfolio.

Two new tables have been added to the “Speed Baccarat” portfolio. As per the game title, each round of play can be completed in 27 seconds, with the betting window set at 12 seconds, and the cards being dealt face up, as soon as the wager slot closes.

Two more tables have been added to Live Casino’s standard version of baccarat, said a Wednesday press release from Pragmatic Play. They can be switched to no-commission mode if players wish, the firm said.

In the latter format, a “Super 6” side bet is available, paying out at 15:1.

The Live Casino versions of the baccarat products are supported by technology that “allows for bespoke customisation to accurately represent operators’ brands”.

“The fast-paced titles can now appeal to more players that enjoy the immersive nature of traditional casinos,” said Yossi Barzely, chief business development officer at Pragmatic Play, as cited in the release.

“We’re always on the search to reinforce the strongest aspects of our games and by adding new tables to our live-casino products, we are able to let more players do what they love,” he added.

Pragmatic Play says it currently produces up to five new slot titles a month, while also delivering its live casino, virtual sports and bingo games via a single application programming interface.