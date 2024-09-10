Pragmatic Play ups slots bet with ‘Mystery Mice’

“Mystery Mice” is the latest online slot offer from iGaming industry content supplier Pragmatic Play Ltd. The firm describes it as a 6×6 cluster pays slot with ‘power wilds’.

Power wilds are introduced in the base game to boost winning combinations, landing with a random level between 1 and 10, said the company in a Monday press release.

During tumbles, each power wild sees its level decrease by one, whenever it forms part of a win, remaining on the reels until it reaches level one and produces a winning combination.

Mystery Mice is the most recent slot addition to Pragmatic Play’s portfolio, following “Forging Wilds” and “Mustang Gold Megaways”.

Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, was cited in the announcement as saying: “Highlighting the rich diversity of Pragmatic Play slots, Mystery Mice introduces a charming, whimsical theme with new power wilds that become ‘sticky’ in the bonus game, potentially leading to wins of up to 5,000x.”