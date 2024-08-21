Pragmatic Play’s sportsbook now features horse racing

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, says it has launched horse racing as part of its sportsbook product. According to a Wednesday release, horse racing “from over 30 global territories” is now “available to operators and their customers”.

The company said the inclusion of the horse racing product “underscores Pragmatic Play’s commitment to delivering a leading sportsbook solution that covers the most popular sports-betting markets”.

The firm added that “major national and international [horse] races take place throughout the year”.

The announcement quoted Gareth Crook, Pragmatic Play’s senior vice president of sports, saying that the latest product launch provided the firm’s clients “with access to a market-leading horse racing product”.

“Horse racing is now available as a fully managed service inclusive of odds, best-in-class racing content, live video streaming and global horse racing data,” said Mr Crook.

“Many of our team grew up with the sport and we are delighted to bring the product to the market,” he added. “Racing is essential for any sportsbook operator, with ‘always on’ racing coverage from tracks all around the world a cornerstone of any sportsbook product.”

Pragmatic Play says its sportsbook is a “fully integrated sports-betting” platform “covering the entire trading lifecycle, from event creation to bet settlement”.

“Operators also benefit from unparalleled localisation and customisation capabilities, allowing them to tailor the user experience to their brand,” stated the company.