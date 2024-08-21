Pragmatic Play’s sportsbook now features horse racing

Aug 21, 2024 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News, Trends & Tech
Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, says it has launched horse racing as part of its sportsbook product. According to a Wednesday release, horse racing “from over 30 global territories” is now “available to operators and their customers”.
The company said the inclusion of the horse racing product “underscores Pragmatic Play’s commitment to delivering a leading sportsbook solution that covers the most popular sports-betting markets”.
The firm added that “major national and international [horse] races take place throughout the year”.
The announcement quoted Gareth Crook, Pragmatic Play’s senior vice president of sports, saying that the latest product launch provided the firm’s clients “with access to a market-leading horse racing product”.
“Horse racing is now available as a fully managed service inclusive of odds, best-in-class racing content, live video streaming and global horse racing data,” said Mr Crook.
“Many of our team grew up with the sport and we are delighted to bring the product to the market,” he added. “Racing is essential for any sportsbook operator, with ‘always on’ racing coverage from tracks all around the world a cornerstone of any sportsbook product.”
Pragmatic Play says its sportsbook is a “fully integrated sports-betting” platform “covering the entire trading lifecycle, from event creation to bet settlement”.
“Operators also benefit from unparalleled localisation and customisation capabilities, allowing them to tailor the user experience to their brand,” stated the company.
Aug 21, 2024
Aug 20, 2024
Aug 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024Macau’s incumbent Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng (pictured in a file photo), says he will not run for a second term in the scheduled October 13 election, “due to health problems”. “I hold...
(Click here for more)
”I think you’ll probably see us divert some small percentage of our free cash towards some shares repurchase at this kind of severely discounted levels from a valuation perspective”
Geoff Davis
Chief financial officer of Melco Resorts