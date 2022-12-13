Pragmatic seeks slice of digital pie via pizza theme slot

Dec 13, 2022 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Pragmatic Play Ltd has an Italian-food theme for its latest digital slot, “Pizza! Pizza? Pizza!”. The gaming content provider has a menu of salami, basil leaves, olives, mushrooms, and chilis for the symbols used in the game.
The product’s ‘wild’ symbol is represented by a three-wheeled Piaggio Ape van styled as a pizza delivery runabout. It substitutes all other in-game symbols, except the ‘scatters’.
The game has a 2 x 3 x 4 x 5 x 6 grid which sees reels spin left to right, and the product has what the maker says is a “traditional” Italian soundtrack.
“The game uses cutting-edge animation and design to seamlessly propel this popular theme into a world-class slot, delivering a feel-good experience powered by innovative mechanics,” said Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, as cited in a Monday press release.
Other recent slot releases include “Fury of Odin Megaways”, and the seasonally-themed “Bigger Bass Blizzard – Christmas Catch”, and “Santa’s Great Gifts”.
