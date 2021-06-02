 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Prater’s AGEM term extended to Feb 2022, to leave after

Jun 02, 2021 Industry Talk, Latest News  

Prater’s AGEM term extended to Feb 2022, to leave after

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), a trade body representing casino and lottery equipment suppliers, will be “transitioning to new leadership” from March 1 next year, after its executive director, Marcus Prater (pictured), completes a contract extension running through to February next year.

Mr Prater has held the executive director role since March 2008, and will have served for 14 years by the time of his departure.

“The board has established a search committee to identify his replacement,” said the body in its statement.

Its board has also approved a one-year contract extension for AGEM director of responsible gaming Connie Jones, now in her eighth year with the organisation.

The current AGEM membership roster has 177 companies spread across 22 countries and regions, according to the Tuesday announcement.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Macau June GGR to be 45pct of June 2019: Bernstein

Macau June GGR to be 45pct of June 2019: Bernstein

Jun 02, 2021  

Macau’s June casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) might be circa 45 percent that of the same month in 2019, with a possible factor in the performance being the re-emergence since late May of Covid-19...
Read More
RGB advancing on remote gambling for land-based casinos

RGB advancing on remote gambling for land-based casinos

Jun 02, 2021  

Paradise Co casino revenue dips 6 pct m-o-m in May

Paradise Co casino revenue dips 6 pct m-o-m in May

Jun 02, 2021  

Prater’s AGEM term extended to Feb 2022, to leave after

Prater’s AGEM term extended to Feb 2022, to leave...

Jun 02, 2021  

Pick of the Day


US$12.5 million

Casino revenue recorded in May by Paradise Co, an operator of foreigner-only casinos in South Korea,/em>