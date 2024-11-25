Primorye casinos draw 365k visitors in 1H2024, says govt

The Primorye gambling zone, in the Russian Far East, welcomed close to 365,500 visitors in the first six months of 2024, according to local authorities. The figure was up by around 50,000 people year-on-year, the Development Corporation of Primorsky Region JSC stated on its official website.

The highest monthly tally for the period – a total of more than 62,000 arrivals – was recorded in June.

The development corporation said that of the visitors to the Primorye gambling zone in the first half, around 14 percent were identified as foreign tourists – mainly from Uzbekistan and “Asia-Pacific countries”.

The release quoted a representative from the development corporation stating the local authorities were forecasting a new full-year maximum in terms of resort attendance for 2024.

There are currently two casino resorts in the Primorye gambling zone, a casino development area located 50 kilometres (31 miles) from Russia’s Pacific port of Vladivostok. The Tigre de Cristal property is majority owned by Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd, a Hong Kong-listed firm controlled by LET Group Holdings Ltd. The Shambala casino resort, run by an entity called Shambala CJSC, was the second casino to launch there.

Shareholders of LET Group approved in August a proposal to dispose of the group’s investment in the Tigre de Cristal casino resort. LET Group has not yet identified any potential buyers.

LET Group said in February that a previously-announced sale of its Tigre de Cristal casino operations to a Russian firm had been terminated at the request of the would-be buyer.