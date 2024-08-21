 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Pronet Gaming debuts BetX Pro betting exchange

Aug 21, 2024 iGaming, Latest News  

Pronet Gaming debuts BetX Pro betting exchange

Online gaming services provider Pronet Gaming has announced the launch of its betting exchange platform, called “BetX Pro”. The firm stated in a Tuesday press release: “This milestone marks both the culmination of extensive development efforts and the beginning of a new era for sports betting.”

The company said BetX Pro offers “unparalleled features and a seamless user experience”. It added that its team had been working on the new project “over several years,” to create a platform that met “the highest standards”.

“A full 360-degree betting exchange solution, BetX Pro is available as a white-label product that can also seamlessly integrate into operators’ existing website as an iFrame product, whether it be sportsbook or casino, keeping their customer base intact,” said Pronet Gaming.

BetX Pro is said to allow “full customisation, offering total configuration flexibility from branding, languages, and multiple currencies”.

The update quoted Alex Leese, Pronet Gaming’s chief executive, as saying that the launch of BetX Pro was “a direct result of the relentless commitment and expertise” of the company’s team.

He added: “It has been a strong collaborative effort, and we are excited for what the future holds as we continue to innovate and enhance the betting experience.”

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Macau CE won’t seek second term, cites ‘health problems’

Macau CE won’t seek second term, cites ‘health problems’

Aug 21, 2024  

Macau’s incumbent Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng (pictured in a file photo), says he will not run for a second term in the scheduled October 13 election, “due to health problems”. “I hold...
Read More
Konami Gaming names Chris Rowe VP North American sales

Konami Gaming names Chris Rowe VP North American sales

Aug 21, 2024  

Pragmatic Play’s sportsbook now features horse racing

Pragmatic Play’s sportsbook now features horse racing

Aug 21, 2024  

Mainland, Macau say disrupted US$421mln illicit FX trading

Mainland, Macau say disrupted US$421mln illicit FX trading

Aug 21, 2024  

FBM’s OIGA presence platform for coming G2E in Las Vegas

FBM’s OIGA presence platform for coming G2E in Las Vegas

Aug 21, 2024  

Pick of the Day

”I think you’ll probably see us divert some small percentage of our free cash towards some shares repurchase at this kind of severely discounted levels from a valuation perspective”

Geoff Davis
Chief financial officer of Melco Resorts