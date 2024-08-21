Pronet Gaming debuts BetX Pro betting exchange

Online gaming services provider Pronet Gaming has announced the launch of its betting exchange platform, called “BetX Pro”. The firm stated in a Tuesday press release: “This milestone marks both the culmination of extensive development efforts and the beginning of a new era for sports betting.”

The company said BetX Pro offers “unparalleled features and a seamless user experience”. It added that its team had been working on the new project “over several years,” to create a platform that met “the highest standards”.

“A full 360-degree betting exchange solution, BetX Pro is available as a white-label product that can also seamlessly integrate into operators’ existing website as an iFrame product, whether it be sportsbook or casino, keeping their customer base intact,” said Pronet Gaming.

BetX Pro is said to allow “full customisation, offering total configuration flexibility from branding, languages, and multiple currencies”.

The update quoted Alex Leese, Pronet Gaming’s chief executive, as saying that the launch of BetX Pro was “a direct result of the relentless commitment and expertise” of the company’s team.

He added: “It has been a strong collaborative effort, and we are excited for what the future holds as we continue to innovate and enhance the betting experience.”