Pronet Gaming debuts in Asia, bullish on the Philippines

Online gaming services provider Pronet Gaming is heralding its mid-March debut in Asia, in the Philippine capital, Manila. The company’s chief executive, Alex Leese (pictured), said the group took considerable time to research the most suitable jurisdiction, before choosing the Philippines to establish its regional presence.

“We have done the research to select the jurisdiction to base our operations and looked everywhere in the region,” said Mr Leese, as cited in a press release.

“Ultimately, we decided on the Philippines as it is the one place that offers us a one-stop shop with a robust regulatory regime that would give us the confidence to invest on a long-term basis,” he added.

Pronet Gaming, founded in 1996, is a business-to-business aggregation platform specialist and offers a “fully customisable entertainment platform,” it noted in its statement. The firm’s portfolio provides access to more than 15,000 games from over 100 developers across slots, live dealer, bingo, lottery, fishing games and more, according to its corporate website.

The group’s sportsbook covers more than 100 sports and over 1,300 betting markets.

Mr Leese said in his prepared remarks that as the company expands its operations in Asia, its “criteria” were “to find a vibrant and local talent pool full of experienced and enthusiastic people within the sector across I.T., marketing, and commercial support”.

He added the group would “look forward” to growth occuring “over the next few months, which will mainly focus on recruitment”.

Mr Leese took part in this year’s ASEAN Gaming Summit held in Manila, where he discussed some opportunities in Asian markets. Regulation, he said, is the driving force behind the region’s potential, but companies should look at tailoring their offer to each individual market in Asia.