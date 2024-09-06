Pronet Gaming ties with East-West slots expert PHOENIX 7

Pronet Gaming, provider of a customisable platform for online gaming operators working in emerging markets, says it has a partnership with PHOENIX 7, an international online casino games provider.

“We are excited to have joined forces with PHOENIX 7,” said Alex Leese, chief executive of Pronet Gaming, in a Friday press release.

“Their innovative approach and variety of game offerings will significantly enrich our platform, providing operators with more exciting options and players with a new range of captivating gaming experiences,” he added.

The games of Malta-based PHOENIX 7 are said to be inspired by traditional Japanese pachinko machines, blending that with popular Western slot themes, “to create a distinctive and engaging gaming experience,” said the joint announcement.

“From the outset, Pronet Gaming demonstrated exceptional professionalism,” said Ondela Vundisa, account manager at PHOENIX 7, also cited in the update. “Their team is well-versed in achieving set objectives, making our collaboration both smooth and rewarding,” added the account manager.

PHOENIX 7’s development studios are in Ukraine, Poland, and Japan, which it says gives the brand “an edge on East meets West games development”.

Pronet Gaming, founded in 1996, says its casino-product portfolio provides access to 15,000-plus games from 100-plus leading providers across segments including slots, live dealer table games, bingo, lottery, and fishing games.